Docket No. 2835 -TWIA MLL

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) made its annual filing for proposed adjustments to its maximum liability limits on August 5, 2022. The proposed adjustments would apply to windstorm and hail insurance policies delivered, issued for delivery, or renewed on or after January 1, 2023. This filing is not a rate filing.

By statute, the proposed adjustments are subject to review and either approval, disapproval, or modification by the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI). The filing with proposed adjustments was modified by the department in an order issued on September 2, 2022.