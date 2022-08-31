Docket 2834 - Group Capital Calculation

Details:



The Texas Department of Insurance proposes new 28 TAC §7.215, concerning group capital calculation filing requirements for certain insurance holding company systems. This new section is proposed to require certain internationally active insurers to make filings to help the department assess risk in their holding company systems. The proposed section will align the department's rules with the anticipated accreditation requirements of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It will also ensure that the department retains its authority to regulate filings associated with covered agreements for its domestic insurance companies.

