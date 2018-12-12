Determining Medically Necessary Health Care - Webinar

Location:

Webinar

Austin, TX

December 12, 2018

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

DWC is offering free, monthly webinars covering some of the administrative processes related to providing health care to Texas workers’ compensation injured employees. The webinars are one hour in length.

This webinar focuses on the utilization review process for determining medical necessity when preauthorization and concurrent review of health care is requested, and when a medical bill is being reviewed. Who should attend: health care practitioners and medical office staff.

Cost/Refunds

Free. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.

Registration

Online Registration Determining Medically Necessary Health Care - Webinar

Registration is required, and attendance is limited. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at

Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

