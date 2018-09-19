Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Health Care Providers and Staff

Location:

University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) Small Business Development Center

501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

San Antonio, TX

September 19, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This seminar covers,

Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;

Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;

Return-to-work and the DWC073;

Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and

Processes for resolving disputes.

For more information and to register, visit the Univeristy of Texas at San Antonio SBDC Online Registration hoempage.

