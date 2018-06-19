  • Increase Text Icon
  • Decrease Text Icon
  • Email Icon
  • Print this page
You are here: Home . alert . event . 2018 . event19

Save the Date - Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Health Care Providers and Staff

Location:
TBA
Corpus Christi, TX

June 19, 2018
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This seminar covers,

  • Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;
  • Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;
  • Return-to-work and the DWC073;
  • Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and
  • Processes for resolving disputes.

Save the Date! Check back here for more information.

Related Links:

Comp Connection for Health Care Providers



Contact Information and Other Helpful Links