Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English & Spanish)

Date:
May 31, 2018

Time:
9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location:
El Paso State Office Building, DWC El Paso Field Office
401 East Franklin, #385
El Paso, TX

Details:

Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.

Presentation in English from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT and Spanish from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MT.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited.

For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (Spanish)



Last updated: 2/13/2018