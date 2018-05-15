Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Health Care Providers and Staff
Location:
University of Houston Small Business Development Center
2302 Fannin, Suite 200
Houston, TX
May 15, 2018
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
This seminar covers,
- Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;
- Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;
- Return-to-work and the DWC073;
- Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and
- Processes for resolving disputes.
For more information and to register, visit the University of Houston Small Business Development Center Online Registration homepage.
