Designated Doctor 101 Webinar

This webinar is primarily for doctors who are interested in becoming a DD, as preparation for attending the required Certification Course. Registered attendees will learn designated doctor duties and an overview of the processes and resources used in performing their duties per the applicable rules and statutes. Prior to the course, registrants will receive cases illustrating fundamental concepts, plus the course materials, to review in preparation for the webinar. Cases are discussed and attendee participation is encouraged.

$30

No refunds. Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.

Registration is required. Please review the cases and course material before the webinar.

Registration closes May 3, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CT or when full.

For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

Doctors of medicine (MD), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO), and doctors of chiropractic medicine (DC) will earn continuing medical education (CME) credits for each module that they register for and complete. CME is only available for registrants; no substitutions.