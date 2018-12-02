Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English & Spanish)

Date:
May 11, 2018
Time:
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Location:
DWC Laredo Field Office
500 E Mann Rd. #B2
Laredo, TX
Details:
Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.
Presentation in English from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Spanish from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.
Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)
Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (Spanish)