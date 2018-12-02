Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English)

Date:
May 10, 2018
Time:
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Location:
Elias Ramirez Building, DWC Houston East Field Office
5425 Polk Street, #130
Houston, TX
Details:
Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers' compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers' compensation claim.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.
Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)