Date:
May 07, 2018 through May 09, 2018
Time:
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Location:
MCL Grand Theater
100 North Charles
Lewisville, Texas
Details:
Speaker(s) & Staff: Various
Hosted by Texas LAFS.
Join us at the 2018 Texas LAFS Conference to learn how to use new tools to teach your message of community risk reduction to your audiences. These tools work for young and old alike and will make your messages memorable. Use Characters, Clowns, Music, and Magic to educate in an entertaining way. Learn how to engage your audience and keep their attention to get your message across and make it fun and meaningful.
For more information, please see our class flyer and the registration page.