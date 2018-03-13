Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English)

Details:

Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers' compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers' compensation claim.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited.

For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.

To view video guides and for more information for injured employees, visit the Texas Workers’ Compensation Injured Employee Homepage.