Skip to Top Main Navigation Skip to Left Navigation Skip to Content Area Skip to Footer
Topics:   A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z All
Topics A to Z
Español

Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English & Spanish)

Date:
April 26, 2018

Time:
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location:
DWC Houston West Field Office
350 North Sam Houston Parkway E., #110
Houston, TX

Details:

Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.

Presentation in Spanish from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and English from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited.

For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.

To view video guides and for more information for injured employees, visit the Texas Workers’ Compensation Injured Employee Homepage.



Last updated: 3/13/2018