Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English & Spanish)

Date:
April 26, 2018
Time:
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Location:
DWC Houston West Field Office
350 North Sam Houston Parkway E., #110
Houston, TX
Details:
Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.
Presentation in Spanish from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and English from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.
To view video guides and for more information for injured employees, visit the Texas Workers’ Compensation Injured Employee Homepage.