Your Guide to Workers' Comp (English)

Date:
April 26, 2018
Time:
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Location:
Concord Square Office Park, DWC Beaumont Field Office
6430 Concord Rd.
Beaumont, TX
Details:
Your Guide to Workers' Comp is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.
To view video guides and for more information for injured employees, visit the Texas Workers’ Compensation Injured Employee Homepage.