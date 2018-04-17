Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Location:

Meadows Conference Center, Oak Corner Room

2900 Live Oak Street

Dallas, TX

April 17, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This seminar covers,

Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;

Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;

Return-to-work and the DWC073;

Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and

Processes for resolving disputes.

Cost/Refunds

Free. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.

Registration

Online Registration for the Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Registration is required, and attendance is limited. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

Related Links:

Comp Connection for Health Care Providers