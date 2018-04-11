A Health Care Provider’s Role in Return to Work - Webinar

Location:

Webinar

Austin, TX

April 11, 2018

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

DWC is offering free, monthly webinars covering some of the administrative processes related to providing health care to Texas workers’ compensation injured employees. The webinars are one hour in length.

This webinar emphasizes the benefits of working after injury, and the negative consequences of medically unnecessary time away from work. The session includes a review of the requirements for completing and submitting the Work Status Report (DWC-073). Who should attend: health care practitioners, medical assistants, and medical office staff.

Cost/Refunds

Free. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.

Registration

A Health Care Provider's Role in Return to Work - Webinar

Registration is required, and attendance is limited. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

