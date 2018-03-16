DD Case-Based Webinar Series: Module 5 - Non – Musculoskeletal (Non-MSK) MMI and IR

Details:

This five-part webinar series focuses on an understanding of maximum medical improvement (MMI) and impairment rating (IR) concepts. The modules include specific cases that feature some of the most challenging concepts involved in determining MMI and IR. It is imperative that attendees work pre-course cases before attending the webinar modules.

Requirements

Registration is required. It is imperative that attendees work pre-course cases before attending the webinar modules; if you register for a module, you will receive a link to the cases and instructions for logging in. You will need the Guide to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Fourth Edition, published by the American Medical Association (AMA Guides) to work the cases.

Continuing Education Credit

Doctors of medicine (MD), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO), and doctors of chiropractic medicine (DC) will earn continuing medical education (CME) credits for each module that they register for and complete. CME is only available for registrants; no substitutions.