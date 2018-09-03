Docket No. 2805, Withdrawal Plan Requirements and Procedures

Details:

The Texas Department of Insurance proposes amendments to 28 Texas Administrative Code §§7.1801, 7.1802, 7.1804 - 7.1808, and new §7.1809, concerning withdrawal and restriction plan requirements and procedures.



The proposed amendments and new section are necessary for implementation of Senate Bill 14, 78th Legislature, Regular Session (2003), House Bill 1789, 75th Legislature, Regular Session (1997) and rule modernization. The proposed amendments implement SB 14 regarding extended approval deemer dates and align the exceptions from filing a withdrawal plan to the exemption in Insurance Code §827.002. SB 14 also reduced the threshold for total annual premium with respect to withdrawals from 75 percent to 50 percent. The proposed new section will implement HB 1789 regarding requirements and procedures for restriction plans under Insurance Code §827.008. The proposed amendments are also necessary to implement HB 1789 to include personal automobile and residential property insurance lines and the reduction of an insurer's annual premium by 75 percent or more in a line to the withdrawal criteria under Insurance Code §827.003.



Submit any written comments on the proposal no later than 5:00 p.m., Central time, on April 9, 2018, by mail to the Texas Department of Insurance, Office of the Chief Clerk, Mail Code 113-2A, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104; or by email to chiefclerk@tdi.texas.gov. Simultaneously, submit an additional copy of the comments to Texas Department of Insurance, Jeff Hunt, Director of Company Licensing and Registration Office, Licensing Section, Financial Regulation Division, Mail Code 103-CL, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104; or by email to jeff.hunt@tdi.texas.gov. The Commissioner will also consider written and oral comments on the proposal in a public hearing under Docket No. 2805 at 9:30 a.m., Central time, on April 4, 2018, in Room 100 of the William P. Hobby Jr. State Office Building, 333 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas.