2018 TDI Compliance Conference

Location: DoubleTree hotel

6505 N. I-35

Austin, TX

April 03, 2018

7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Learn about new insurance laws, meet Texas Department of Insurance staff, and earn continuing education credits. More details to come when registration opens in January.

If you have questions, email TDIConference@tdi.texas.gov.