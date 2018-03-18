Texas IAAI Fire & Arson Investigators Seminar

Location: Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark

4140 Governors Row

Austin, Texas

March 18, 2018 thru March 23, 2018

2:00 p.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Experts in fire cause determination, arson investigation, and prosecution

Receive up-to-date, cutting edge information, and technology that will aid you in the fight against arson in our state. Advance your education in the area of fire cause determination, arson investigation, and prosecution through top-notch speakers and presenters.

Registration is now open.

Check-in and registration begins at 2 PM Sunday, March 23; conference ends at 11:45 AM Friday, March 23.

Seminar Details

For more information contact: Harvie Cheshire

(979) 845-2122

harvie.cheshire@teex.tamu.edu

