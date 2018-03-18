Texas IAAI Fire & Arson Investigators Seminar
Location:
Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark
4140 Governors Row
Austin, Texas
March 18, 2018 thru March 23, 2018
2:00 p.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Speaker(s) & Staff: Experts in fire cause determination, arson investigation, and prosecution
Receive up-to-date, cutting edge information, and technology that will aid you in the fight against arson in our state. Advance your education in the area of fire cause determination, arson investigation, and prosecution through top-notch speakers and presenters.
Registration is now open.
Check-in and registration begins at 2 PM Sunday, March 23; conference ends at 11:45 AM Friday, March 23.
For more information contact:
Harvie Cheshire
(979) 845-2122
harvie.cheshire@teex.tamu.edu
