Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Health Care Providers and Staff
Location:
UTRGV CESS Bldg.
1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Dr., Suite 1.200
Edinburg, TX
March 22, 2018
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
This seminar covers,
- Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;
- Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;
- Return-to-work and the DWC073;
- Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and
- Processes for resolving disputes.
For more information and to register, visit UTRGV SBDC Online Registration Page.
Related Links:
Comp Connection for Health Care Providers