Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Health Care Providers and Staff

Location:

UTRGV CESS Bldg.

1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Dr., Suite 1.200

Edinburg, TX

March 22, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This seminar covers,

Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;

Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;

Return-to-work and the DWC073;

Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and

Processes for resolving disputes.

For more information and to register, visit UTRGV SBDC Online Registration Page.

