Hydraulics For Fire Protection

Location: Pharr Fire Administration

118 South Cage Blvd.

Pharr, Texas

February 08, 2018

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This one-day program is designed to concentrate on one portion of the design phase of water based fire protection systems, the hydraulics. This seminar discusses theory and application of hydraulic calculations, the various decisions that can affect them, and how to prove the design of the system will meet the water supply available as describe in NFPA 13 by using actual problems. The program also offers various alternatives to solving a problem and shows the comparison among them, and offers some basic methods to check the accuracy of hydraulic calculations.

For more information contact: Cindy Giedraitis

(979) 324-8934

cindyg@nfsa.org

