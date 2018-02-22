Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Navigating Your Claim (English & Spanish)

Location: El Paso State Office Building, DWC El Paso Field Office

401 East Franklin, #385

El Paso, TX

February 22, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.

Presentation in English from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT and Spanish from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MT.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited.

For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (Spanish)