Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Health Care Providers and Staff

Location:

El Paso Community College – ASC Auditorium

9050 Viscount Bldg. A

El Paso, TX

February 08, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This seminar covers,

Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;

Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;

Return-to-work and the DWC073;

Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and

Processes for resolving disputes.

For more information and to register, visit the El Paso Community College Online Registration Homepage.

