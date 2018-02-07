Medical Bills Denied for Compensability or Extent of Injury - Webinar

Location:

Webinar

Austin, TX

February 07, 2018

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

DWC is offering free, monthly webinars covering some of the administrative processes related to providing health care to Texas workers’ compensation injured employees. The webinars are one hour in length.

This webinar looks at strategies for avoiding medical bills being denied for compensability, extent of injury, and liability, and includes a review of the process for resolving these disputes. Who should attend: medical office intake, preauthorization, and billing staff.

Cost/Refund

Free. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.

Registration

Online Registration Medical Bills Denied for Compensability or Extent of Injury - Webinar

Registration is required, and attendance is limited. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at

Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

Related Links:

Comp Connection for Health Care Providers