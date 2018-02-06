Texas Fire Investigation Forum and SAW Meeting

Location:

Flint Hills Resources Training Center

1925 Tuloso Road

Corpus Christi, Texas

February 06, 2018 thru February 08, 2018

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For complete information, including registration link, please see our class flyer.

Day 1

NFPA 921 Changes and CFI Prep –

Dr. David Icove and John Lentini (8 Hours)

* Please bring your copies of NFPA 921(2017 Edition) and NFPA 1033 (2017 Edition)*

Day 2



Elimination of Electrical for Fire

Investigators – Mark Goodson (4 Hour)

Case Review (4 Hours)

Day 3

Case Review (8 hours)

For more information, contact: