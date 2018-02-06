  • Increase Text Icon
Texas Fire Investigation Forum and SAW Meeting

Location:
Flint Hills Resources Training Center
1925 Tuloso Road
Corpus Christi, Texas

February 06, 2018 thru February 08, 2018
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For complete information, including registration link, please see our class flyer

Day 1

NFPA 921 Changes and CFI Prep –
Dr. David Icove and John Lentini (8 Hours)
* Please bring your copies of NFPA 921(2017 Edition) and NFPA 1033 (2017 Edition)*

Day 2


Elimination of Electrical for Fire
Investigators – Mark Goodson (4 Hour)

Case Review (4 Hours)

 

Day 3
Case Review (8 hours)



For more information, contact:

