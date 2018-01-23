4th Annual North Texas Fire Marshals Conference

Location: Richardson Civic Center

411 West Arapaho Road

Richardson, Texas

January 23, 2018 thru January 25, 2018

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Registration open October 15. Please visit the event site for full details.

The North Texas Fire Marshal's Conference seeks to provide quality training classes for those in the fire protection and fire safety industry by providing training and education during a three-day conference schedule. Separate educational tracks of Fire Investigations (for Public and Private Sectors), Fire Inspections and Public Education (including Emergency Management) will be offered to all attendees. Lunch and breaks included with your registration. TCOLE and TCFP hours provided for all classes.



A Charitable raffle with prizes will also be held benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation.



Classes include:

Community Risk Reduction - evaluating if you have a Ghost Ship in your community

Autism and First Responders

Written Statement Analysis

Hands-on Electrical Fire Investigation

Investigating Flexible Gas Line Fires

NFPA 13R Freeze Protection for CVPC Piping

NFPA 72 Updates and New Technologies

.....And many more.....

For more information, please see the conference flyer.

For more information contact:

info@fpant.org

