Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff
Location:
Division of Workers’ Compensation Central Office - Metro
7551 Metro Center Drive, #100
Austin, TX
January 31, 2018
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
This seminar covers,
- Identifying a workers’ compensation patient and verifying coverage;
- Utilization Review - prospective, concurrent, and retrospective review of medical necessity;
- Return-to-work and the DWC073;
- Medical bill processing and fee guidelines; and
- Processes for resolving disputes.
Cost/Refunds
Free. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.
Registration
Online Registration for the Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff
Registration is required, and attendance is limited. For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.
