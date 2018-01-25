Texas workers' compensation revised classification relativities notice of hearing

Location:

William P. Hobby building 100

333 Guadalupe Street

Austin, Texas

January 25, 2018

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Commissioner of Insurance will conduct a public hearing to consider a recommendation by staff of the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) to revise Texas workers' compensation classification relativities adopted under Commissioner's Order No. 2017-4959 in 2017.

Read the TDI staff recommendation: www.tdi.texas.gov/rules/2017/documents/wcstaffrecnoh.docx

Jurisdiction: Under Insurance Code §2053.051, TDI must determine hazards by class and establish classification relativities for the payroll in each workers' compensation insurance classification. TDI must revise the classification system at least once every five years.

How to submit comments: Please provide two copies of written comments and exhibits, with the docket number on each submission. Send a copy by email or regular mail to each of these addresses:

Office of the Chief Clerk, Mail Code 113-2A

Texas Department of Insurance

P.O. Box 149104

Austin, Texas 78714-9104

Email: chiefclerk@tdi.texas.gov

J'ne Byckovski, Director and Chief Actuary, Mail Code 105-5F

Texas Department of Insurance

P.O. Box 149104

Austin, Texas 78714-9104

Email: jne.byckovski@tdi.texas.gov

The Commissioner requests that comments in response to the staff recommendation be submitted by January 16, 2018, for consideration before the hearing. The agency will continue to accept comments until 5 p.m., Central time, February 1, 2018.