DD Case-Based Webinar Series: Module 2 - Spine MMI and IR and Extent of Injury (EOI)

Location: Webinar

Austin, TX

January 24, 2018

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

This five-part webinar series focuses on an understanding of maximum medical improvement (MMI) and impairment rating (IR) concepts. The modules include specific cases that feature some of the most challenging concepts involved in determining MMI and IR. It is imperative that attendees work pre-course cases before attending the webinar modules.

Cost/Refunds

$30 per module

No refunds. Registration is for a single training participant only. No substitutions. Contact opc@tdi.texas.gov to cancel.

Requirements

Registration is required. It is imperative that attendees work pre-course cases before attending the webinar modules; if you register for a module, you will receive a link to the cases and instructions for logging in. You will need the Guide to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Fourth Edition, published by the American Medical Association (AMA Guides) to work the cases.

Schedule

Designated Doctor Case-Based Webinar Series Schedule

Registration

Online Registration DD Case-Based Webinar Series: Module 2 - Spine MMI and IR and Extent of Injury (EOI)

Registration is required, and attendance is limited. DWC recommends completing all five modules, but they can be taken separately.

For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

Continuing Education Credit

Doctors of medicine (MD), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO), and doctors of chiropractic medicine (DC) will earn continuing medical education (CME) credits for each module that they register for and complete. CME is only available for registrants; no substitutions.

