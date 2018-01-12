Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Navigating Your Claim (English & Spanish)

Location: DWC Laredo Field Office

500 E Mann Rd. #B2

Laredo, TX

January 12, 2018

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.

Presentation in English from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Spanish from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited.

For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)

Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (Spanish)