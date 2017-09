Designated Doctor Musculoskeletal Examination Workshop

Location: Norris Conference Centers - San Antonio/Park North

618 NW Loop 410, Suite 207

San Antonio, TX

January 12, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit the Designated Doctor Musculoskeletal Examination Workshop homepage.

For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.