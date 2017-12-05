  • Increase Text Icon
Advisory Committee for the Standard Request Form for Prior Authorization of Prescription Drug Benefits

Location: William P. Hobby, Jr., State Office Building
333 Guadalupe, Tower 2, Room 225
Austin, Texas

December 05, 2017
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The committee will review the adopted standard prior authorization form, examine the form’s effectiveness and impact on patient safety, and determine whether changes are needed, as required under Insurance Code §1369.305(d).

AGENDA

  1. Call to order

            Introductions and welcome
            Antitrust statement

       2.  Review of Adopted Standard Prior Authorization Request Form for Prescription Drug Benefits

       3.  Receive committee members’ comments and recommendations regarding
         
            (A)  The effectiveness and impact on patient safety of the Standard Prior Authorization Request Form; and
            (B)  Suggested changes to the Standard Prior Authorization Request Form
  1. Meeting schedule

  2.  Adjournment


For more information, contact:

