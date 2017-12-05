Advisory Committee for the Standard Request Form for Prior Authorization of Prescription Drug Benefits
Location:
William P. Hobby, Jr., State Office Building
333 Guadalupe, Tower 2, Room 225
Austin, Texas
December 05, 2017
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The committee will review the adopted standard prior authorization form, examine the form’s effectiveness and impact on patient safety, and determine whether changes are needed, as required under Insurance Code §1369.305(d).
AGENDA
- Call to order
Introductions and welcome
Antitrust statement
3. Receive committee members’ comments and recommendations regarding
(A) The effectiveness and impact on patient safety of the Standard Prior Authorization Request Form; and
(B) Suggested changes to the Standard Prior Authorization Request Form
- Meeting schedule
- Adjournment
For more information, contact: