Introduction to Remembering When

Location: San Antonio Fire Training Academy Room 115

300 S. Callaghan

San Antonio, Texas

November 01, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: SFMO staff

Remembering When contains everything you need to conduct a comprehensive fire and fall prevention program for older adults in your community.

At age 65, older adults are twice as likely to be killed or injured by fires compared to the population at large. By age 75, that risk increases to three times that of the general population — and to four times by age 85.

Remembering When is centered around 16 key safety messages – eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention - developed by experts from national and local safety organizations as well as through focus group testing in high-fire-risk states.

Remembering When information and registration

Map

For more information contact:

SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov

For more information, contact: