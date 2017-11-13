Texas K9 Conference
Location:
Dallas Fire‐Rescue Training Facility
5000 Dolphin Road
Dallas, Texas
November 13, 2017 thru November 17, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Speaker(s) & Staff: Various experts
The Dallas Fire‐Rescue Department along with the Dallas
Police Department and Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office
will be hosting the 2017 Annual Texas K9 Conference and
North American Police Work Dog Association State
Workshop. This conference is a great training
opportunity and you can attain your North American
Police Work Dog Association Certification (additional fee
applies for certification). The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection
National Canine Facility also assists in this process.
For more information contact:
Sam Stephenson
marcus.stephenson@dallascityhall.com
For more information, contact: