Texas K9 Conference

Location: Dallas Fire‐Rescue Training Facility

5000 Dolphin Road

Dallas, Texas

November 13, 2017 thru November 17, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Various experts

The Dallas Fire‐Rescue Department along with the Dallas

Police Department and Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office

will be hosting the 2017 Annual Texas K9 Conference and

North American Police Work Dog Association State

Workshop. This conference is a great training

opportunity and you can attain your North American

Police Work Dog Association Certification (additional fee

applies for certification). The U.S. Department of

Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection

National Canine Facility also assists in this process.

Information and registration.

For more information contact: Sam Stephenson

marcus.stephenson@dallascityhall.com

For more information, contact: