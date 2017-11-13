  • Increase Text Icon
  • Decrease Text Icon
  • Email Icon
  • Print this page
You are here: www.tdi.texas.gov . alert . event . 2017 . k9fm1317

Texas K9 Conference

Location: Dallas Fire‐Rescue Training Facility
5000 Dolphin Road
Dallas, Texas

November 13, 2017 thru November 17, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Various experts

The Dallas Fire‐Rescue Department along with the Dallas
Police Department and Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office
will be hosting the 2017 Annual Texas K9 Conference and
North American Police Work Dog Association State
Workshop. This conference is a great training
opportunity and you can attain your North American
Police Work Dog Association Certification (additional fee
applies for certification). The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection
National Canine Facility also assists in this process.

Information and registration.

For more information contact: Sam Stephenson
marcus.stephenson@dallascityhall.com



For more information, contact:

Contact Information and Other Helpful Links