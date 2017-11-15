Reported Stolen and Recovered Burned: Identifying Vehicle Fraud

Location: Garland Fire Training Center

1500 Highway 66

Garland, Texas

November 15, 2017 thru November 16, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For complete infomation on this FREE class, please see the class flyer.

The course combines classroom and hands-on training with practical exercises on how to conduct a systematic and accurate examination of burned vehicle. Extended focus will be given to signs of forced entry and manipulation of ignition and anti-theft systems and identifying normal conditions affected by fire damage. Additional instruction will also be given to potential signs of arson and intentional tampering causing mechanical or electrical failures.



Upon Completion: Participants will be able to:

• Understand vehicle design mechanical and electrical systems and vehicle immobilizers

• Apply knowledge of potential arson motives and possible fire causes

• Apply knowledge of normal conditions affected by fire and intentional tampering prior to fire development

• Document, photograph and collect evidence from the fire scene

• Investigate in accordance with NFPA 921 and 1033

• Apply the scientific method, while examining and reporting the investigation process



* Because some vehicle reconstruction is required, participants should bring a helmet or hardhat, coveralls, boots, and other personal protective equipment. All materials given will be electronic only.

For more information contact: Kelly Johnson

214-226-9231

kjohnson@firensics.com