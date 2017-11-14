Free Restaurant Industry Compliance Seminar

Location: Workforce Solutions Alamo

4615 Walzem Rd.

San Antonio, TX

November 14, 2017

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, Texas Workforce Commission, and the Division of Workers’ Compensation will host a free seminar from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on November 14 in San Antonio. Topics include:

• wages

• tips

• youth employment

• hazards

• safety management

To register contact: Lucy Garcia, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist, Austin District Office Garcia.lucia@dol.gov

or

Sign up thru Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-restaurant-industry-compliance-seminar-tickets-38114100300