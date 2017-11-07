  • Increase Text Icon
Docket No. 2803 Regarding Subchapter RR, Valuation Manual

Location: William P. Hobby, Jr., State Office Building
333 Guadalupe, Room 100
Austin, Texas

November 07, 2017
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) proposes to amend 28 TAC §3.9901, concerning the adoption of a valuation manual for reserving requirements. Section 3.9901 implements SB 1654, 84th Legislature, Regular Session (2015).

Submit any written comments on the proposal no later than 5 p.m., Central time, on November 13, 2017. TDI requires two copies of your comments. Send one copy to ChiefClerk@tdi.texas.gov, or to the Office of the Chief Clerk, Mail Code 113-2A, Texas Department of Insurance, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104. Send the other copy to fin-gm@tdi.texas.gov, or to Doug Slape, Deputy Commissioner, Financial Regulation Division, Mail Code 112-1F, Texas Department of Insurance, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104. The commissioner will also consider written and oral comments on the proposal in at the public hearing.


Indicates that event is scheduled to be available by a live broadcast Link to Live Webcast
The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.



For more information, contact:

Contact Information and Other Helpful Links