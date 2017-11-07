Docket No. 2803 Regarding Subchapter RR, Valuation Manual

Location: William P. Hobby, Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room 100

Austin, Texas

November 07, 2017

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) proposes to amend 28 TAC §3.9901, concerning the adoption of a valuation manual for reserving requirements. Section 3.9901 implements SB 1654, 84th Legislature, Regular Session (2015).

Submit any written comments on the proposal no later than 5 p.m., Central time, on November 13, 2017. TDI requires two copies of your comments. Send one copy to ChiefClerk@tdi.texas.gov, or to the Office of the Chief Clerk, Mail Code 113-2A, Texas Department of Insurance, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104. Send the other copy to fin-gm@tdi.texas.gov, or to Doug Slape, Deputy Commissioner, Financial Regulation Division, Mail Code 112-1F, Texas Department of Insurance, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104. The commissioner will also consider written and oral comments on the proposal in at the public hearing.

Link to Live Webcast

The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.

