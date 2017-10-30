Stakeholder Meeting Related to HB 10 Data Collection

Location: William P. Hobby Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room H3-102

Austin, Texas

October 30, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The 85th Legislature passed House Bill 10 directing the Texas Department of Insurance and the Health and Human Services Commission to conduct studies and prepare reports on benefits for medical or surgical expenses and for mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

Issuers with total covered lives of 30,000 or more for individual, small group, and large group comprehensive health coverage, as well as all Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs), are subject to the data call.

TDI is hosting an informal stakeholder meeting to discuss the proposed data collection methodologies for the data call. Interested parties are invited to participate in person or by teleconference.

Remote Access

Dial in: (877) 226-9790

Participant code: 6749610

Agenda:

Agency staff from TDI and HHSC will present proposals for collecting the necessary information for the data call. Discussion with stakeholders to solicit feedback.

For more information, contact: