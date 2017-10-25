Notice of Informal Stakeholder Meeting

Location: William P. Hobby, Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room H3-102A

Austin, Texas

October 25, 2017

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) provides notice of an informal stakeholder meeting to discuss and gather information relating to the determination of rates of assessments for: (1) expenses of examination of foreign and domestic insurance companies and workers’ compensation self-insurance groups; and (2) insurance maintenance taxes.

Insurance Code §§401.151, 401.152, 401.155, and 401.156, and Labor Code §407A.252 require the commissioner of insurance to determine rates for the assessments for expenses of examination of foreign and domestic insurance companies and workers’ compensation self-insurance groups. Insurance Code Title 3, Subtitles C and D, and Labor Code Chapters 403, 405, 407, and 407A require the commissioner of insurance to determine the rates for the assessments of insurance maintenance taxes.

TDI has scheduled an informal stakeholder meeting to be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Central time, on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Room H3-102A at the William P. Hobby, Jr., State Office Building, 333 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas. Stakeholders unable to attend the meeting in person may participate remotely through teleconferencing. Please email Ann Paclik at ann.paclik@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-676-6168 for the conference line number and access code.

The purpose of the informal meeting is for TDI to provide information to and receive comments and information from all interested parties. Staff and stakeholders will informally discuss the preliminary estimates of the projected rates of assessment, the supporting documentation and methodology of the process for determining the estimated projected rates of assessment and fees, and the draft rules to establish the rates of each tax and assessment.

Shortly after the informal stakeholder meeting, TDI will make available the proposed amendments to the rules that establish the rates of assessments and fees. TDI will post the rule proposals on its website at www.tdi.texas.gov and submit the proposals for publication and formal public comment in the Texas Register. Interested persons may view the rule proposals on the TDI website, or obtain copies of the rule proposals by submitting a written request to the Office of the Chief Clerk, Texas Department of Insurance, MC113-2A, P.O. Box 149104, Austin, TX 78714-9104.

If you have any questions about this matter, please contact the Office of the Chief Clerk at 512-676-6584.

For more information, contact: