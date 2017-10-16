19th Annual Texas Fire Marshals Conference
Location:
Crowne Plaza Hotel
6121 North IH 35
Austin, Texas
October 16, 2017 thru October 20, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Speaker(s) & Staff: Experts in a variety of fields
Note: Conference ends at noon, October 20.
For more information contact:
Texas Fire Marshals Association
texfma@gmail.com
