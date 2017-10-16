19th Annual Texas Fire Marshals Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel

6121 North IH 35

Austin, Texas

October 16, 2017 thru October 20, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Experts in a variety of fields

Clear your calendar! It will be here before you know it.

Check here for the latest registration and schedule information, and to register.

Note: Conference ends at noon, October 20.

For more information contact: Texas Fire Marshals Association

texfma@gmail.com

For more information, contact: