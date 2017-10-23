5th Annual Forensic Fire Death Investigations Class
Location:
Sam Houston State University 202
LEMIT 1600 Bobby K Marks Dr.
Huntsville, Texas
October 23, 2017 thru October 27, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Course Cost: $750
Pre-payment is required before a seat is guaranteed
Unique course offering hands-on investigation techniques utilizing live-burn aids used in as many as ten scenarios. Participants will gain considerable knowledge of how to approach a multiple-death fire scene.
For complete information, including registration instructions, please see the class flyer.
For more information contact:
Steve Seddig
Steve.Seddig@WylieTexas.gov
http://ccfiainc.org
Collin County Fire Investigators Association