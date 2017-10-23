OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training (Spanish)

Location: El Paso State Office Building - 570

401 E. Franklin Avenue

El Paso, TX

October 23, 2017 thru October 24, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This training course is a 2-day event beginning 10/23/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ending 10/24/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendance on both days is required for credit.

Related Links:

Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information on class availability, or to register, call 512-804-4610 or e-mail Safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov

OSHA 10-Hour Construction (Spanish) Workplace Safety Home Page