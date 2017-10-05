Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Location: UTSA Downtown Campus

501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

San Antonio, TX

October 05, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is $40.00 in advance, and $60.00 at the door. The fee includes continental breakfast, lunch and parking.

Registration is available online through the UTSA Small Business Development Center.

For help with registration, contact the SBDC Training Team by e-mail, or phone (210) 458-2460.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.