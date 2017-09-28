Youth Firesetting Program Manager

Location: Richardson Civic Center

411 W. Arapaho

Richardson, Texas

September 28, 2017 thru September 29, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This two-day course is based on the requirements of NFPA 1035, Standard on Fire and Life Safety Educator, Public Information Officer, Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist and Youth Firesetter Program Manager Professional Qualifications. The course is designed for the person who is responsible or will be responsible for leading a youth firesetting prevention and intervention program. Pre-requisite is completion of Youth Firesetter Prevention & Intervention: Level 1.

You must have a TEEX Student Portal Account. All registration must be done online at the following link: ONLINE REGISTRATION: NFA061/SEQ48

More information.

For more information, contact: