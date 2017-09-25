5th Annual Forensic Fire Death Investigations Class

Location: Sam Houston State University George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center

816 17th Street

Huntsville, Texas

September 25, 2017 thru September 29, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Course Cost: Early Registration $620 (before June 1, 2017), $750 (after June 1, 2017)

Pre-payment is required before a seat is guaranteed

Unique course offering hands-on investigation techniques utilizing live-burn aids used in as many as ten scenarios. Participants will gain considerable knowledge of how to approach a multiple-death fire scene.

For complete information, including registration instructions, please see the class flyer.

For more information contact: Steve Sedding

Steve.Seddig@WylieTexas.gov