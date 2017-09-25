5th Annual Forensic Fire Death Investigations Class
Location:
Sam Houston State University George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center
816 17th Street
Huntsville, Texas
September 25, 2017 thru September 29, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Course Cost: Early Registration $620 (before June 1, 2017), $750 (after June 1, 2017)
Pre-payment is required before a seat is guaranteed
Unique course offering hands-on investigation techniques utilizing live-burn aids used in as many as ten scenarios. Participants will gain considerable knowledge of how to approach a multiple-death fire scene.
For complete information, including registration instructions, please see the class flyer.
For more information contact:
Steve Sedding
Steve.Seddig@WylieTexas.gov