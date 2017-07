OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training (English)

Location: Elias Ramirez Building, Room 1E-F

5425 Polk Street

Houston, TX

September 21, 2017 thru September 22, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This training course is a 2-day event beginning 09/21/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ending 09/22/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendance on both days is required for credit.Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information on class availability, or to register, call 512-804-4610 or e-mail Safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov

