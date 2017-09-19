Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Location: University of Houston, Bauer College SBDC

2302 Fannin, Suite 200

Houston, TX

September 19, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The educational seminar provides practical information for the medical office staff managing administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims.

For more information and to register, visit the University of Houston, Bauer College SBDC Onilne Registration Page.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.