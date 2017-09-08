Designated Doctor 101 Webinar

Location: Webinar

Austin, TX

September 08, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

This webinar is primarily for doctors who are interested in becoming a DD, as preparation for attending the required Certification Course. Registered attendees will learn designated doctor duties and an overview of the processes and resources used in performing their duties per the applicable rules and statutes. Prior to the course, registrants will receive cases illustrating fundamental concepts, plus the course materials, to review in preparation for the webinar. Cases are discussed and attendee participation is encouraged.

Cost

Free

Requirements

Registration is required. Please review the cases and course material before the webinar.

Agenda

Designated Doctor 101 Webinar Agenda

Registration

Online Registration September Designated Doctor 101 Webinar

For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.