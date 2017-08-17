Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Location: Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) Training Center

135 Slaton Road

Lubbock, TX

August 17, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Cost: Free, lunch not provided

Registration required.

To register online, visit the Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff Online Registration.

For help with registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.

For seminar information, call (800) 252-7031, option #3, or email medben@tdi.texas.gov.